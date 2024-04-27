Scrivner investigation: What is the future of the supervisor’s seat on the Board?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County District 2 Supervisor Zack Scriver’s current whereabouts are unclear, but so is the future of his current political seat.

There are state laws governing county supervisors, but specifics vary by county, experts told 17 News.

Kern County officials detailed to 17 News that as a general law county, Kern strictly follows state guidelines. There are no additional local governance or charter codes, they said.

17’s Jenny Huh: “Simply put, a supervisor, a county supervisor is not above the law?”

CSUB Political Science Associate Professor Ivy Cargile: “No… I don’t see how a county supervisor would be somehow exempt from federal, state or local laws.”

The legal and political future of Kern County District 2 Supervisor Zack Scrivner is up in the air, as an investigation of alleged child sexual assault continues.

It’s unclear what charges Scriver may face, or if he’ll face any at all.

“For now, he still has his position because like you said he hasn’t been convicted of anything,” said Ivy Cargile. “If this is going to be drawn out and he refuses to resign, the recall [election] can’t happen in time, there’s no way of getting rid of the person, then it’s not until a conviction is actually found that a person then is mandated to vacate the seat.”

Cargile, pointing out some ways Scrivner’s seat on the Board could be vacated.

One, he could resign, though longtime independent political observer and former Bakersfield City Council member thinks otherwise.

“I can’t imagine him resigning because this has been in his blood,” Salvaggio said. “This is his fourth term [on the Board of Supervisors]. He has elected not to so called move up to the state level, and frankly, being a Board member pays a good salary, good benefits.”

Salvaggio has known Scrivner since the now-supervisor first ran for city council and actually endorsed Scrivner, a Republican, for the run.

Scrivner has never lost an election since that first breath of victory.

“Well, you’re innocent until proven guilty…” Salvaggio noted of the situation. “I think the decision at this point rests with him whether he continues to serve or not.”

Because Kern is a General Law County — not a charter county — fellow Board members can’t expel him from the Board.

Cargile noted that general law counties are governed more so by the state.

Scrivner can, however, face a recall election per voters or pressure to step down.

California law lists various ways a county supervisor seat can become vacated before one’s term ends.

There’s death, resignation or one may be excused if deemed physically or mentally unfit for the job.

One may also be removed if convicted of a felony.

“If they’re convicted of anything like this, of anything so serious like this… they would lose their seat,” Cargile noted of the serious allegations Scrivner faces. “In one way or another, they would lose their seat.”

If there is a vacancy, Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom appoints someone to carry out Scrivner’s duties.

“Zack’s political future depends on what the detectives come up with,” Mark Salvaggio said. “I hope the lawyers and politicians can stay out of the way.”

If he is convicted, Salvaggio said, “Of course he should resign, force with.”

As for the County’s response to the matter, Salvaggio stated, “They kept quiet, and they’ll continue to keep quiet… That’s why it was important for Sheriff Donny Youngblood to come forth and make a public statement.”

“The people always have a right to know, especially when it comes to elected officials,” Salvaggio concluded. “That’s the price you pay for being an elected official. You live kind of in a fishbowl.”

