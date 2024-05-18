Scrivner hearing postponed so restraining order can be served

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For weeks, people have been speculating on the whereabouts of Zack Scrivner.

The Kern County supervisor took a medical leave of absence and hasn’t been seen in public since being stabbed last month over allegations he sexually abused a preteen.

It appears even his estranged wife doesn’t know where he is.

In a court document filed Thursday, Christina Scrivner requested — and was granted — a postponement on a hearing regarding a domestic violence restraining order against her husband.

“I am the person asking for protection,” she says in the filing, “and I need more time to have the restrained party personally served.”

The hearing has been moved from May 22 to June 6, according to court records.

A temporary restraining order was granted earlier this month. It bars Zack Scrivner from contact with his children and wife and from going to their schools, home or workplaces.

The couple separated last year. Christina Scrivner filed for divorce in March.

On the night of April 23, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer called Sheriff Donny Youngblood to report Zack Scrivner — her nephew — was armed and appeared to be having a psychotic episode at home in Tehachapi.

Scrivner was disarmed by the time deputies arrived, the sheriff said. He’d suffered stab wounds.

Youngblood said deputies learned Scrivner had been involved in a physical altercation with his children over allegations he sexually abused a preteen.

The sheriff said 30 guns, electronic devices and psychedelic mushrooms were seized from the home.

As of Friday, Scrivner had not been charged with a crime.

His attorney, H.A. Sala, said the supervisor would never harm his children, and he believes the investigation will show no charges are warranted. The altercation leading to Scrivner being stabbed occurred during an effort to disarm him as he suffered a mental health crisis, he said.

The state Attorney General’s office has agreed to review the matter and determine whether charges will be filed.

