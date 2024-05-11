Screwdriver-wielding woman allegedly caught in the act of Walmart robbery in Apple Valley

A woman threatened employees with a screwdriver while trying to steal items from an Apple Valley Walmart store this week, officials said.

The ill-fated heist unfolded just after 5 a.m. Thursday at the Walmart location at 20251 Highway 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Employees initially called the sheriff's department to report a woman wielding a screwdriver had threatened them and forced her way into the store, which had not yet opened for business, officials said.

"When deputies arrived on scene, (the suspect) attempted to flee the store with unpaid merchandise," sheriff's officials said in a written statement. "(She) was quickly apprehended and taken into custody without incident."

Jamie Lynn Salvador, 37, of Apple Valley was arrested on suspicion of robbery, burglary, brandishing a weapon and making criminal threats, county booking records show. She was also accused of violating the terms of probation stemming from a prior felony conviction.

She was being held without bail pending a scheduled court appearance on Monday.

