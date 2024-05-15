Screams in dark lead to man floating away in vehicle on North Carolina river, cops say

A daring nighttime rescue happened in North Carolina’s Cape Fear River, when police discovered a vehicle drifting away with a screaming passenger stuck inside, officials say.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Southport’s Waterfront Park, police said in a news release. Southport is about a 160-mile drive southeast of Raleigh, and sits where the Cape Fear empties into the Atlantic near Bald Head Island.

“Arriving officers found one vehicle drifting in the river with one occupant yelling for help,” police said. “Officers attempted to cast life preservers but could not reach the occupant.”

Swift current had carried the vehicle a half mile by the time firefighters took over.

Capt. Jonathan Bullard of the Southport Fire Department jumped in the murky water and swam 400 yards to reach the man, officials said.

Bullard helped him to a waiting U.S. Coast Guard boat, and he was medically evaluated, officials said. The man’s identity and details of any injuries have not been released.

Fire Chief Charles Drew said the man had managed to escape the vehicle by the time Bullard reached him, WECT reports. Drew added that “strong current and high tide” swept the car away at a rapid pace.

The vehicle eventually sank and was relocated in a search on Wednesday, May 15, police said. It is scheduled to be pulled from the river.

How the driver ended up in the Cape Fear has not been revealed, but police say the vehicle went over a bulkhead.

Southport Waterfront Park sits along East Bay Street, which passes within feet of the river at some points.

