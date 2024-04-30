Scranton School District increasing security to address recent fights, threats of violence

Officials in the Scranton School District are boosting security at several West Scranton schools and at the high school football stadium to deter fighting and threats of violence.

The district is increasing security and the presence of administrators during dismissal time at West Scranton Intermediate School and West Scranton High School, and added more security at Veterans Memorial Stadium to combat heightened aggression and threats in recent weeks, Superintendent Erin Keating said in a letter shared on district social media pages Monday.

She said there have been numerous reports of physical and verbal altercations between students, and threats of violence in West Scranton and at the stadium.

“These threats of violence and outward acts of aggression are unacceptable,” Keating wrote, noting the district is working with city police to address the issue. “These acts of aggression and threats of violence put our students’ safety at risk and disrupt their educational experience.”

Asked about consequences for students caught fighting or threatening violence, she said school officials and law enforcement are involved when appropriate.

“We take these matters very seriously and always want to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our students,” Keating said in a text message Tuesday.

District and city leaders are working to address youth violence in the wake of multiple gang-related incidents, including the shooting in January of Scranton police Detective Kyle Gilmartin, who was working with two other Scranton officers to prevent a gang-related shooting. That same month, city police arrested Sihayr M. Dickerson, 16, for carrying a fully loaded rifle outside Scranton High. They said the Wilkes-Barre resident and a 14-year-old conspirator, who was also arrested, planned to shoot rival gang members and steal a vehicle.

In early April, police charged Kenneth Tapia, 17, who they said is a known gang member, with fatally shooting Robert Raheem Dawson, 32, after beating him on the basketball courts at Weston Field, less than a mile from the stadium and Scranton High.

Earlier this year, directors approved a policy aiming to educate officials about gangs, focusing on signs of activity and how to prevent it.

Keating urged the public in her letter to be vigilant and report anything resembling fighting, aggression, harassment or bullying by calling 911 or contacting school officials.