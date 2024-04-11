Scranton Rotary Club continues support for Ukraine

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — War wages on between Russia and Ukraine. It’s been more than two years since Russia’s full-scale invasion with thousands of people killed.

A Lackawanna service organization is driving efforts to continue support for the Ukrainian people and soldiers in battle.

The Rotary Club of Scranton presented a check to St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Scranton on Wednesday.

The donation is in support of humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

Efforts the Rotarians don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

The Rotary Club of Scranton understands the importance of local contributions to the people of Ukraine.

They presented another check to Father Myron of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church.

“We will not stop. This will not stop,” said Second Vice President of the Rotary Club of Scranton Joe Riccardo.

$2,500 from Rotary District 7410, all going toward medical supplies.

Father Myron Myronyuk of the St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church says this supportive donation is crucial because the war has no end in sight.

“Because the war is still on they are still losing their lives and that’s why this support is so important because they are in need,” Father Myronyuk said.

The money will be used for items like bandages, tourniquets, and water filters for both the soldiers and civilians in Ukraine.

It’s a cause close to Father Myron’s heart because one of his relatives was killed in the war this past year.

His brother Taras, who fought for 15 months in Ukraine, recently returned back to university in search of prayers and hope for his community.

“You could imagine how many thousand people are lost and we are losing people every day. That’s why the world can’t forget about this situation and that’s why we are trying to help and show them that they still need our support,” Father Myronyuk added.

His worry is that another war between Hamas and Israel will take attention away from the fight in Ukraine.

“The world attention obviously could look elsewhere like the situation in Gaza which is also very important, but we understand that as we turn our attention to other places we must not forget Ukraine. We want the people of Ukraine to know as well as the Ukrainian family here in Scranton that we will not forget you,” Riccardo explained.

Rotary District 7410 and Scranton Rotary have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars these past two years for Ukraine.

Plans are now underway for a dinner at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Scranton in September.

