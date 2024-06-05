Scranton police search for missing man

Scranton Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man officers say has not been seen since January.

The 52-year-old man, who was not named in the release, is described as as 5’6” tall, weighing 250 lbs.

Police say the man made comments about self-harm prior to his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Detective J. Gerrity at jgerrity@scrantonpa.gov or call 570-348-4139.

If someone sees the missing man, they are asked to call 911 or call 570-348-4134.