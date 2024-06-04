Scranton men charged following fight

Two Scranton men face charges after an argument sparked a scuffle early Saturday in which one pulled a knife and threatened to shoot the other, police said.

Police were dispatched to 167 W. Parker St. in the city around 2:42 a.m. for the report of a male stabbed in the hand, according to a criminal complaint.

As officers were responding to the scene, another call came in from Louis Hanis, who reported being assaulted by Anthony Parlanti, police said.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Hanis had a bloody nose and bruising around his eyes, according to a criminal complaint.

Hanis told police that while he was having dinner and drinking alcohol with his wife, Marissa Hanis, and Jennifer Paciotti, Parlanti waked into his house and began yelling at Paciotti, according to the complaint.

Hanis told officers that Parlanti came in the house "like a bull" and started to attack him, police said.

When Hanis tried to intervene between Parlanti and Paciotti, the two men began to fight in the house and on the sidewalk before the brawl extended to the road, officers said.

Paciotti told officers Parlanti barged into Hanis' house and started yelling about how he wanted her to go home because their child was home alone, per the complaint.

Officers also noticed Parlanti had a bloody nose and cut to his hand.

Parlanti told officers he came back from being at the racetrack all day and noticed his children were home alone and walked over to Hanis' house so he could get his daughter, according to the complaint.

After putting his daughter to sleep, Parlanti walked back over to Hanis' house and they proceeded to fight, police said.

Parlanti told officers Hanis took out his knife and began to slash at him seven times. He added Hanis stated he was going to get his gun inside the house and shoot him, per the complaint.

Police charged Hanis, 47, 176 W. Parker St., with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threats and simple assault.

Hanis remains in Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Police charged Parlanti, 36, 167 W. Parker St., with criminal trespass and simple assault.

Parlanti posted bond on $5,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing for both men is scheduled for June 10 at 10:30 a.m.