Scranton man charged with neglect of cats, dogs

SCRANTON — A Scranton man faces animal cruelty charges after keeping 23 animals in squalid conditions at his Meylert Avenue residence, police say.

Jesse Goble, 37, of 1742 Meylert Ave., told police he had been planning to surrender the 21 cats and two dogs officers found at his home on May 30, police said.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 5 p.m., police and animal control officers responded to Goble's residence, following a complaint he was hoarding animals.

When officers arrived, Goble said he had been planning to give the animals up. He said the dogs, both German shepherds, recently bit someone at the house, according to the complaint.

The residence had recently been deemed unfit for habitation by the city, police said.

Goble kept the two dogs in a bedroom without food or water, and with feces on the walls and floor, charges state.

One of the dogs had an ear infection from malnutrition, police said. Both dogs were taken to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. The cats were taken to another shelter.

Goble allegedly told officers he knew the animals shouldn't have been living in those conditions.

When officers attempted to arrest Goble, he allegedly resisted. Officer Patrick Debiase was able to force Goble to the ground and handcuff him.

Goble is charged with neglect of animals, cruelty to animals and resisting arrest.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on June 10 before District Judge Laura Turlip.