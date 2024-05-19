Scranton man allegedly sexually assaults five-year-old

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been taken into custody after he allegedly sexually assaulted a five-year-old.

According to a press release, Friday 31-year-old Logan Coombes was taken into custody by the Butler Township Police Department after incident took place with him having sexual contact with a five-year-old.

Police say the incident took place within the past year in Scranton.

The release state during an interview with investagiors Coombes acknowledged his role in the incident assault.

Coombes has been charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, sexual intercourse w/child, aggravated indecent assault and several other related charges.

He is currently in Lackawanna County Prison, unable to post bail.

