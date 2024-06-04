Scranton Giant to reopen after fire

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Giant supermarket in Scranton has a reopening date after a fire closed it back in May.

The Giant Company announced Monday that the store in the Green Ridge shopping plaza on Nay Aug Avenue will reopen on Friday, June 7.

The store will operate under its usual business hours.

The store has been closed since May 21 for clean-up, and repairs.

Since the fire, COLTS Bus Company has been offering rides to the Dickson City location for its customers. Those rides will end on Thursday, June 6.

Flames broke out at the store just before 4:00 a.m. on May 20.

The fire chief says it started on the roof of the building. No one was hurt.

