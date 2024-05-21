Scranton clown who performs as The Amazing Franko charged with promoting prostitution

A Scranton man who told police he performs as a professional clown faces charges after meeting an undercover officer for sex.

While Carbondale police officers Robert Williams and Jesse Pruitt were conducting an undercover investigation into prostitutes in the area Saturday around 9:30 p.m., they discovered a posting for a male — identified as Francis Bui — who advertised himself in a sexually explicit manner and listed a phone number to be contacted for appointments on the escorts section of a local website, according to a criminal complaint.

Police contacted Bui via a text message, and he agreed to perform sexual acts for $100 an hour at a hotel in the city, per the complaint.

The undercover officer met Bui at the disclosed location where he was detained, police said.

Bui told police it was the first time he offered prostitution services, and he knew it was wrong, according to the complaint.

He also told officers he performs as The Amazing Franko, and just got back from traveling with the circus, police said.

Bui told police money was running low, so he was prostituting to supplement his income, per the complaint.

He also admitted to agreeing to meet for sex for money, police said.

Police charged Bui, 28, 1023 River St., with promoting prostitution.

Bail and preliminary hearing information was unavailable Monday.