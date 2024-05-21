Scranton clown charged with prostitution after undercover sting

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A professional clown is facing charges after meeting an undercover officer during a prostitution sting, police stated.

According to the Carbondale Police Department, on Sunday, May 18 officers began an undercover investigation regarding prostitution.

On an online website, officers said they found a man, later identified as Francis Bui, 28, of Scranton, advertising himself under the escort section of the site. Police stated they contacted Bui to set up an appointment and Bui agreed to perform sexual acts for $100 an hour at a hotel in the city.

The undercover officer met Bui and he was arrested on the scene. Bui told police it was the first time he offered prostitution services, and he “knew it was wrong,” as stated in the affidavit.

Bui also told officers he performs as The Amazing Franko and just got back from traveling with the circus, according to court documents.

Bui was charged with promoting prostitution.

