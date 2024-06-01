Scranton celebrates new park named for former Mayor Chris Doherty

SCRANTON — Scranton celebrated its newest park, a downtown green space named for former Mayor Chris Doherty.

Along with cutting a ribbon on the quarter-acre lot at 400 Linden St. and 248-256 Wyoming Ave., the ceremony honored Doherty and his legacy as the city's 29th mayor, serving from 2002 to 2014.

That legacy included revitalizing the city's park system, landing a medical college now known as Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, to locate in the city, and beginning a transformation of the downtown into a neighborhood attracting new residents, businesses and investment.

“May this park stand as a lasting tribute to Mayor Doherty's legacy and a reminder of the remarkable things that can be achieved when we work together with vision and determination,” Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan told a crowd of about 180 people who attended the event.

Doherty recalled encountering skepticism about whether people would actually live downtown. Developer Charlie Jefferson's conversion of the Connell Building into apartments expected to fill up with medical-college students. It opened with every apartment leased, but only one to a medical student. The rest were other people who did indeed want to live downtown.

“We learned then that we weren't just ahead of the curve, we were the curve,” Doherty said. “It was totally a great opportunity for us. For the first time we could recognize that people were going to live in our downtown.”

The event also marked the end of a years-long project to convert a formerly contaminated vacant eyesore lot downtown into the city's newest pocket park.

The park project was led by Scranton Tomorrow in collaboration with the city and county, and with funding in part coming from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

In 2017, the city started planning to acquire the lot and turn it into a small park that would benefit the growing numbers of residents moving into apartments downtown.

Acquisition at the end of 2017 was followed by an environmental remediation project funded and undertaken in stages over years, and capped by the conversion of the site into a green space.

“The park has truly been the epitome of a public private partnership, and it so meaningful because that is very rare,” Scranton Tomorrow Executive Director Leslie Collins said. “That also is a testament to the legacy that Chris leaves for our community. He was the epitome of collaboration.”