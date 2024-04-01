Scovill Zoo Director stepping down after 15 years with zoo

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Big changes are coming to the management team of Scovill Zoo in Decatur.

Zoo director Ken Frye will be stepping down in the next couple of weeks. Frye has been working with the zoo for 15 years, but he’s starting a new career path within the Decatur Park District. He’ll be helping to plan special events and work in public relations.

“Just looking for something maybe a little different, a little more challenging as well,” Frye said. “And just to help out the Park District as well. With the 100th year celebrations that they have coming up here and what they want to do to help promote the events, and I think that’s something that can help them do.”

The person taking Frye’s position is Heather Purdeu. Frye said he’ll still be around to help out with the transition.

