Scouts hold Merit Badge University

May 2—WORTH COUNTY — South Georgia Council, BSA, held its annual Merit Badge University the weekend of April 26 to 28 at the Camp Osborn in Worth County.

More than 300 Scouts from more than 20 troops attended. Troops from South Georgia Council which attended were from Albany, Americus, Cordele, Fitzgerald, Homerville, Leesburg, Lakeland, Tifton, and Valdosta. Troops from other councils attended including Suwanee River Council (Tallahassee), Cherokee Area Council (Chattanooga), North Florida Council (Jacksonville), Atlanta Area Council (Atlanta), and Central Georgia Council (Macon).

Merit badges taught were Animal Science, Archery, Architecture, Art, Auto Maintenance, Basketry, Canoeing, Chemistry, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation, Citizenship in the World, CPR training, Cycling, Dog Care, Electricity, Electronics, Emergency Preparedness, Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science, Farm Mechanics, Fingerprinting/Crime Prevention, First Aid, Fishing, Genealogy, Geocaching, Health Care Professional, Home Repair, Insect Study, Law, Leatherwork, Mammal Study, Music, Nature, Nuclear Science, Plant Science, Plumbing, Public Speaking, Reptile & Amphibian Study, Rifle Shooting, Shotgun Shooting, Space Exploration, Weather and Woodcarving.

Over 350 merit badges were earned over the weekend as well as a number of merit badges that were partially completed. A Scout is required to earn at least 21 merit badges as part of the requirements for the rank of Eagle Scout.

South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in 28 counties in South Georgia. For more information on scouting in South Georgia go to https://www.sgcbsa.org/.