SCOTUS rejects bump stock ban; what it means for Kansas gun owners

TOPEKA (KSNT) – In a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a ban that outlawed bump stock firearm attachments nationwide.

The ban came from the Department of Justice in the aftermath of a 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas at a country music festival where the shooter used a semi-automatic rifle modified with a bump stock.

Bump stocks are added to semi-automatic weapons to increase their rate of fire.

Previously, the law only prohibited private citizens from owning machine guns, which are fully automatic. Following the Vegas shooting, the DOJ modified the definition of ‘machine gun’ to include guns with bump stocks attached.

The Supreme Court is rejecting that definition, saying guns with bump stocks are distinct from machine guns.

27 News spoke with Jeffrey Boyd at Ace Pawn & Gun, who says even though they don’t sell bump stocks, the ruling is a win for gun owners.

“Once the foot gets in the door, you never get it out,” Boyd said. “Any government oversight infringes on the peoples’ rights. The second amendment is a right we were all born with; to have and to bear arms to be able to protect ourselves.”

The ruling has once again stirred up debate on gun control legislation. Moms Demand Action Kansas took to social media, saying in part:

The Supreme Court’s reckless decision has put us all at risk. Congress must take action now and pass bipartisan legislation to ban bump stocks nationwide to help prevent another mass tragedy. Moms Demand Action Kansas via Facebook

