Scottsdale school board rejects proposal to pay for county tax ruling

The Scottsdale Unified School District doesn't have enough cash on hand to pay the more than $27.5 million it owes as a result of a court ruling about property taxes, and the district's governing board rejected a proposed solution to raise the money during a meeting Tuesday.

School districts across Maricopa County must collectively pay nearly $150 million in property tax refunds after an appeals court upheld a ruling in a 2016 lawsuit, Qasimyar v. Maricopa County.

In the lawsuit, a group of property owners alleged they were improperly taxed. The property owners argued their properties should have been reassessed because the properties changed classification from an owner-occupied home to a rental or secondary home, or vice versa. The Maricopa County Assessor's Office hadn't considered that a change in use because the properties were still residential.

But the property owners said if their homes had been reassessed, they would have seen lower tax bills. A tax court sided with the property owners, and an appeals court upheld that decision in 2021.

In all, the Maricopa County Treasurer's Office estimates that it will have to pay back more than $329 million it received via property taxes, and school districts, fire districts, cities and other taxing districts are on the hook. Those estimates include interest through February 2024. Interest will continue to accrue at the current IRS rate of 8% annually.

The County Treasurer's Office is set to start cutting checks to plaintiffs on July 8, according to Maricopa County Treasurer John Allen. The court has ordered the Treasurer's Office to complete refunds by the end of the calendar year, and taxing districts have to set their budgets to accommodate it now, he said.

Allen said that he and his staff have worked "day and night" to resolve the case as soon as possible and minimize interest costs. They've also offered options like general obligations bonds and lines of credit to assist taxing districts with handling the unexpected expense, he said.

Scottsdale Unified owes the highest dollar amount of any K-12 school district in the county: $27,598,581. But it only has about $10 million in excess cash.

The district's chief financial officer, Shannon Crosier, presented the governing board with an option to fund the remaining nearly $17.6 million — selling tax anticipation notes to the County Treasurer's Office. This would essentially allow the district to borrow money from the Treasurer's Office that would be repaid with future tax revenue.

But the motion to authorize the potential sale of up to $25 million in tax anticipation notes failed during Tuesday's meeting with a 2-2 vote.

The tax anticipation notes would have ensured the district had the necessary funds on hand when the county begins to pull cash to refund property owners next month, Superintendent Scott Menzel said during the meeting.

The sale of tax anticipation notes would also have saved Scottsdale Unified money on interest, the board was told Tuesday.

If the county were to pull the cash in July and the district doesn't have enough, the district will need to use a line of credit at the prime interest rate, at about 8%, said district spokesperson Kristine Harrington. She said that the district doesn't know whether the county will pull the payments all at once or over a period of time.

In contrast, the interest rate on the tax anticipation notes would have likely been between 3.5% and 6%, according to Erika Coombs, a member of the district's financial advisory team who works for investment bank Piper Sandler.

Emergency legislation signed last week by Gov. Katie Hobbs also extended the amount of time school districts would have to pay back tax anticipation notes to up to four years, said Jim Giel, an attorney with Gust Rosenfeld. Typically, they have to be repaid within 13 months.

"So, that is the county's solution to this," Giel said. "There's no other source of funding. There's no other solution to this, other than some other change in law, which, of course, couldn't happen this year."

Coombs also told the board that selling tax anticipation notes would be less expensive than issuing general obligation bonds — one of the other options the Maricopa County Treasurer's Office suggested, which would also rely on taxpayers.

But not everyone was happy with the tax anticipation notes proposal.

During Tuesday's meeting, board member Amy Carney said she wanted the district to find a solution that didn't impact taxpayers. Board member Carine Werner, who is currently running as a Republican for state Senate, said she wanted to see a "better option" presented to the board at a later time.

In response, board President Libby Hart-Wells asked Crosier, Giel and Coombs if there was a better option for the district.

"Not that we're aware of," Giel said. “At the end of the day, the tax court has made its decision, the appellate court upheld it, and that’s it."

Giel also expressed frustration that the county hadn't provided a breakdown of how much of the district's total represented refunds to taxpayers, how much would go toward attorney's fees, and how much would pay off interest. He framed it as a transparency issue.

"We don’t know how that number gets broken down," he said. "We’re respectfully requesting it from the county, but we don’t have it. You deserve to see it, as does every taxing jurisdiction. So that concerns us.”

Allen called the lawsuit "complicated" with "a lot of moving parts." He said he's worked to provide the best estimates he can to taxing districts countywide but cannot give exact numbers because some aspects of the total bill, such as interest, will change as time goes on.

Calculating specifics for each district is also time-consuming, and Allen said he worries the endeavor would extend the time it takes to process refunds, racking up even more interest costs for taxing districts.

For Scottsdale Unified, Allen estimates about 20% of its total bill is interest — a ballpark figure that doesn't hold for any other taxing district.

The motion to authorize the sale of tax anticipation notes ultimately failed, with Carney and Werner opposed.

Hart-Wells expressed frustration with the outcome. "The district is now potentially risking not being able to pay its bills," she said after the vote. "Excellent."

The amount that Scottsdale Unified owes compared to the other districts was "hard to swallow," said Crosier, the CFO, said during Tuesday's meeting. And Giel told the board that the district was in a "fairly unique" position due to how much it owed.

The school district that owes the next highest dollar amount — Paradise Valley Unified, at nearly $15 million — has enough excess cash to repay it, according to district spokesperson Sarah Hackett. So does Gilbert Public Schools, which owes approximately $5.4 million and doesn't anticipate having to levy additional money from taxpayers, according to a presentation during a board meeting Tuesday.

In early June, the Office of the Maricopa County School Superintendent told school districts they could request a recalculation of the basic state aid they received from fiscal years 2015 through 2023 because of the judgment. Because the court ruled that Maricopa County incorrectly assessed parcels during that time period, the state aid that was calculated for school districts during those nine years was "probably less than what it should have been," said Heather Mock, the assistant superintendent of economic management.

The emergency legislation signed by Hobbs last week required the Arizona Department of Education to recalculate state aid automatically. While this may help many districts, it won't impact Scottsdale Unified, which doesn't receive basic state aid because the local tax base produces sufficient funds to fully fund the school district, according to an Education Department spokesperson.

In Mesa Public Schools, the state aid recalculation is estimated to cover about half of the approximately $11.2 million the district owes, according to a presentation from Assistant Superintendent of Business and Support Services Scott Thompson during a Tuesday board meeting.

The district is planning to recoup the remainder by levying property taxes.

Thompson called it a "very frustrating" situation. "The district has nothing to do with this" other than being a taxing entity, he said. "Unfortunately, we're left to pick up the pieces and deal with it."

