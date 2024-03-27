The Scottsdale Police Department has released video footage of a fatal police shooting.

The shooting took place on March 21, 2024, at the junction of Scottsdale and Cactus roads, as stated in a news release. Law enforcement officials reported that they stopped 52-year-old Laquanza Young after confirmation from dispatch that he was operating a stolen vehicle.

According to the traffic camera footage, Young promptly pulled over when the police activated their siren. Upon exiting his vehicle, Young brandished a firearm in his right hand and discharged several rounds at the officers making the arrest. He then swiftly returned to his vehicle as the officers retaliated with gunfire. Notably, the traffic camera did not capture any audio.

As per police reports, neither bystanders nor officers sustained injuries during the exchange of gunfire. Young succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Following Scottsdale police protocol, both officers engaged in the incident were placed on leave until the conclusion of internal and criminal investigations.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale Police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting