Scottsdale police Officer Ryan So dies after 'critical incident'

A Scottsdale police officer is dead following a "critical incident" Thursday night, according to department officials. Many of the details about what occurred remain unknown.

Officials said the incident occurred near 76th Street and Greenway Hayden Loop. Police officers received a call to the area around 6:30 p.m. for an officer in need of emergency assistance.

The officer was taken to a hospital where he died. He was later identified as Scottsdale police detective Ryan So.

A procession was held the same night, as his body was taken to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officials said So worked for Scottsdale Police Department for nine years and had also served in the Navy.

So is survived by his wife and three children.

There is no threat to the community at this time, officials said, and specific details have not yet been released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale police officer dies after 'critical incident'