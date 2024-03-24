Scottsdale police ID man who officers killed in gunfire exchange during traffic stop

Scottsdale police identified a man who they say was fatally shot by officers after he fired at them during a traffic stop Thursday evening.

According to police, the man was identified as 52-year-old Laquanza Young, who was driving a reported stolen vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

When police pulled him over near the intersection of Scottsdale and Cactus roads, Young quickly got out of the car and fired at officers with a handgun, officers said. Both police officers returned fire and shot Young, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:51 p.m.

No officers nor civilians were injured.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Laquanza Young identified as man killed in Scottsdale police shooting