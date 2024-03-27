Scottsdale parents charged in 1-year-old son's death

A Scottsdale couple was charged after their 1-year-old child died over the weekend.

Shaniah Darlene Harris and Braydon Jesus Pena, both 25, were arrested on suspicion of child abuse and negligence in the death of their 1-year-old son, according to court documents.

The investigation into the child's death began Sunday evening. Officers responded to a police call where Harris was "hysterical," saying her baby was not breathing and the father added the child was cold, court documents note.

Police declared the child dead on the scene after finding him in a bedroom lying on his back, according to court documents. The baby showed rigor mortis and a bluish-purple discoloration, which officers reported was inconsistent with how he was positioned and suggested he was dead for hours and had been moved, charging documents reveal. The child also showed scabbing on his face, chin and leg, the documents added.

Harris had been sobbing and did not speak much with officers or detectives at the home, documents state. She tried yelling at Pena that he needed an attorney as he spoke with detectives and initially told him, "Don't say anything," according to charging documents.

Pena told police his son had hydrocephalus, which is an abnormal buildup of fluid on the brain and had been diagnosed when he was born, but he added the boy was not taking medications and had not been sick prior to his death, court documents show.

Pena also told detectives the boy was put to bed between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday and that neither parent had checked on him until after when they found him dead and immediately called 911 shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to court documents. At 10 a.m. Sunday, the boy's parents ate Burger King breakfast at home and went back to sleep until 6 p.m. without checking on the child or feeding him, charging documents detail.

After waking up, the couple decided to check on their son as it was unusual for him to make no sounds and sleep that long, court documents note.

As of Wednesday, Harris and Pena were both being held on $100,000 bonds and both had a hearing set for April 3, according to jail and court records. Pena was also charged with criminal trespassing, jail records show.

