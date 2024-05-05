Scottsdale jewelry boutique has $250,000 worth of items stolen in burglary

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A jeweler in Scottsdale who had more than $250,000 worth of items stolen believes he was followed before the criminal committed the heinous act.

Lake View Jewelry Boutique co-owners Boris and Moisei have been in business at the location off Hayden Road in Scottsdale for five years. The father-son duo from New York owns multiple businesses in the area and they do not believe the burglary was a coincidence.

"We built this place from scratch," Moisei said.

Now there is just shattered glass and a boarded door.

"We never expected something like this to happen," Moisei said.

When did this happen?

On Wednesday around 3 a.m., eight motion-detecting cameras with laser triggers as part of a state-of-the-art security system was triggered at the business.

"He got in at 2:59 a.m. and in 53 seconds he was gone," Moisei added.

On camera, the burglar can be seen waiting for his moment. He paced around for several minutes before breaking in.

Moisei believes it was part of a coordinated attack.

"I think I was followed," he said.

Stolen jewelry with a unique identifier

His father Boris has been hand-crafting jewelry for 40 years and his art is one-of-a-kind.

"He put his heart and soul into every item that he makes because we don't just buy and sell. My dad makes one piece and that's it," Moisei said.

That could help with tracking down the stolen items.

Each piece, Moisei said, is stamped with his father's initials.

"He has secret compartments in a lot of his jewelry," Moisei said.

The duo is asking for help

The duo is hoping to retrieve the pieces, and they are asking for help from neighbors.

The shopping center backs up to a lake with a community of homes. They are asking residents of the Islands at McCormick Ranch for footage of the suspect or anything suspicious their cameras may have caught around 3 a.m. on May 1.

Anything can help to bring back the valuables to the family.