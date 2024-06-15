Scottsdale detective killed in on-duty gun accident, investigators report

Scottsdale Detective Ryan So died after a firearms accident while he was unloading a police vehicle, according to a preliminary report from investigators.

So, a member of the Scottsdale department's Special Assignment Unit, had finished a search warrant and arrest operation with other detectives and was unloading equipment. While he was moving a bag from the vehicle, a rifle from inside the bag fell to the ground. As it hit the pavement, the weapon discharged, striking So, investigators found.

Detectives rendered aid, but So died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

The report on So's death came from the Mesa Police Department, as part of the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team partnership. The information was released late Friday night.

"The loss of Detective So is deeply felt throughout the entire community," Scottsdale police said in a statement. We will forever honor his sacrifice and remember his legacy as a hero who dedicated his life to serving and protecting others."

The department declined interviews at this time.

So was a nine-year veteran of the force and had served in the U.S. Navy for four years.

Officials said the accident occurred about 7:30 p.m. Thursday near 76th Street and Greenway Hayden Loop. Officers escorted his body to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy for both Ryan’s family and his police family at SPD. Our thoughts and prayers are with Detective So’s family, his team, and everyone across our police department," Scottsdale officials said in an update on social media.

So was survived by his wife and three children.

A recently formed regional task force now investigates use-of-force cases and shootings involving officers in the East Valley. The Mesa Police Department was assigned to conduct the inquiry into So's death.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale Detective Ryan So killed in gun accident, authorities say