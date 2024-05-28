Scottie Scheffler case to be addressed in court Wednesday, attorney's office says

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell will address allegations against Scottie Scheffler in court Wednesday, according to a statement from his office.

The statement did not provide further details on what will be covered during Wednesday's appearance. A spokesperson from O'Connell's office said he would have no additional comment prior to the hearing.

Scheffler, a professional golfer, was arrested by a Louisville Metro Police detective for allegedly injuring him with his car outside Valhalla Golf Club on May 17. Scheffler faces charges of second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic, according to his arrest citation. Second-degree assault is classified as a Class C felony in Kentucky.

Scheffler will not be present at the hearing, following an agreement between the parties and the permission of the court, the release stated. His arraignment is set for June 3, according to court records.

Scheffler's attorney, Steve Romines, previously said in a statement his client is not interested in negotiating a plea deal with the attorney's office.

"I am prepared to litigate as needed and the case will be dismissed, or we will go to trial because Scottie did absolutely nothing wrong,” Romines said.

