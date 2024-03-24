Scott votes for Second FY24 Government Funding Bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAVY) — Congressman Bobby Scott requested and secured 1.3 million in funding to help reduce flooding in Hampton in the second FY24 government funding bill.

Scott secured $14.3 million in community project funding in the first FY24 appropriations law enacted earlier this month.

“As the representative from Hampton Roads, I was also pleased to see strong shipbuilding provisions as well as other investments to secure our communities and strengthen America’s defense capabilities. It also includes investments in mental health services for members of the military and gives them a well-deserved pay increase,” continued Congressman Scott. “This bill also contains community project funding that will help support local resilience efforts and reduce flooding in Hampton.”

The FY24 government funding bill also includes funding for defense, homeland security, labor, health and human services, education, and other government programs.

