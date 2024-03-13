Scott Peterson, killer of pregnant wife, sports new look in court in latest bid for freedom

California killer Scott Peterson returned to court Tuesday with his new lawyers as he seeks to overturn his 2004 conviction for the murders of his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn child – a crime he maintains he did not commit.

Peterson, 51, appeared remotely from Ione, California's Mule Creek State Prison wearing a blue button-down shirt and asked the court for permission to appear remotely in future proceedings.

Peterson, whose look has changed repeatedly over the two decades he has been behind bars, traded in his slicked hair and salt-and-pepper stubble for a clean shave, and he had his hair pulled back in a short ponytail.

The hearing largely addressed scheduling for a number of upcoming hearings – on motions to seal documents, conduct new DNA testing and post-conviction discovery.

SCOTT PETERSON'S CONVICTION FACES SURPRISING CHALLENGE 20 YEARS LATER

Scott Peterson, convicted of the murders of his pregnant wife Laci and their unborn son Conner in 2005, appears remotely for an appeal hearing on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Peterson's latest attempt to overturn his conviction has attracted the support of the Los Angeles Innocence Project.

The judge first set a hearing on Peterson's motion to seal on April 16, followed by the DNA hearing on May 29 and July 15 for discovery.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Peterson and his supporters have long focused on suspects who allegedly burglarized a house across the street from his home, alleging they could have killed his wife.

This undated photo shows Laci Peterson, who vanished on Dec. 24, 2002, when she was eight months pregnant.

The Los Angeles Innocence Project announced in January it would seek new DNA testing on a hammer linked to a burglary across the street from the Peterson family home as well as a stained mattress found in a burned-out van parked less than a mile away.

His motion for discovery includes evidence connected with the so-called Medina burglary, the van fire and information on eyewitnesses who claimed to have seen Laci Peterson after Dec. 24, 2003, the day she was reported missing.

Judge Elizabeth Hill oversees a hearing for convicted wife killer Scott Peterson's latest appeal attempt on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

While Peterson has previously raised issues of juror misconduct and the potential that the burglars could have abducted and killed his wife, the new appeal hinges on conducting new DNA testing on the mattress with present-day technology.

TIMELINE: THE LACI PETERSON CASE

Scott Peterson, convicted of the murders of his pregnant wife Laci and their unborn son Conor in 2005, appears remotely for an appeal hearing on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Peterson's latest attempt to overturn his conviction has attracted the support of the Los Angeles Innocence Project.

SCOTT PETERSON FAMILY PHOTO REVEALED AS HE FILES NEW APPEAL IN MURDERS OF WIFE, UNBORN CHILD

"The Los Angeles Innocence Project filed motions in January asking the Court to order further discovery of evidence and allow new DNA testing to support our investigation into Mr. Peterson’s claim of actual innocence," the Innocence Project said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "Today’s hearing was just the first step in a long process. We have not commented on our motions, and we will continue to present our case in court – where it should be adjudicated."

With the San Francisco skyline in the background, a police boat patrols the waters for signs of missing woman Laci Peterson on Jan. 4, 2003 in Berkeley, California.

Peterson initially received a death sentence, which was commuted to life in prison without parole in 2020 after a prior appeal.

His stint in state prison began in March 2005.

Peterson has always maintained his innocence.

Scott Peterson is led into Stanislaus County Superior Court for arraignment in the deaths of his wife Laci Peterson and unborn son, Conner, April 21, 2003 in Modesto, California.

Paula Mitchell, his attorney from the Los Angeles Innocence Project, wrote to the court that she compiled more than 40,000 pages of documents while reviewing his case before requesting additional discovery from the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office.

Fox News' Melissa Chrise and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.





Original article source: Scott Peterson, killer of pregnant wife, sports new look in court in latest bid for freedom