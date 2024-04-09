Scott Nelson, Mary Adams announce bids for North Dakota House of Representatives

Apr. 8—GRAND FORKS — Scott Nelson and Mary Adams have announced their campaigns for the North Dakota House of Representatives in District 18.

Nelson is a long-time Grand Forks resident, father, homeowner, retired Teamster and active member of his church as well as a number of non-profit organizations, according to a press release from the District 18 Democratic-NPL.

His intention is to be the voice of working people, both in District 18 and across North Dakota, the release said.

"The Republican supermajority is out of touch with the needs of everyday North Dakotans and focused on nonsense distractions, instead of the issues families in District 18 talk about every night," Nelson said.

Mary Adams is seeking re-election to the House. She represented District 43 from 2018 to 2022, the release said, and as a lifelong Grand Forks resident and long-time District 18 homeowner, "she is excited to serve her neighbors once again."

Adams is a real estate agent, mother and active volunteer with her church as well as various civic clubs and organizations, the release said.

"The stakes are too high for me to sit on the sidelines and watch the Republican supermajority waste time on culture war issues while Grand Forks families wait for real solutions to the pressing issues in our state, like our workforce shortage, affordable housing crisis, and the underfunding of public schools," she said. "That's why I decided to move into my family home in District 18 and run again for the North Dakota House."

Both candidates have been endorsed by the District 18 Democratic-NPL party.