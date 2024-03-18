Scott Middle student to represent Acadiana for third year in Scripps National Spelling Bee

(KLFY)– Kiwanis Club of Lafayette and the Kiwanis Club of Acadiana announced the winners of the 2024 Kiwanis Regional Spelling Bee, with one being the Grand Champion Aiden Pham of Scott Middle School. He will now be representing Acadiana for the third year in a row in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

On March 1, students from eight parishes gathered at South Louisiana Community College to compete in the regional spelling bee. After two separate spelling bees, Pham came out on top and will be competing to the national spelling bee in Washington D.C. this summer.

The winners of the third to fifth grade spelling bee include:

Anne Marie Brown, Our Lady of Fatima School in Lafayette, First place

Lucas Richard, Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Scott, Second place

Zion Francois, St. John Elementary School in Franklin, Third place

The winners of the sixth to eighth grade spelling bee include:

Aiden Pham, Scott Middle School in Scott, Grand Champion

Lucas Morales, V.B. Glencoe Charter School in Franklin, Second place

Hunter Fontenot, St. Cecilia School in Broussard, Third place

