Scott, McCutcheon trade barbs ahead of GOP primary election for District 42 Senate seat

Voters in Eddy County will choose between two political adversaries vying to represent New Mexico’s 42nd Senate District in the legislature months after the incumbent was appointed by the governor and sought reelection against a long-time member of the State House of Representatives.

Sen. Steven McCutcheon (R-42) was appointed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to replace the retiring Gay Kernan and is running for his party’s nomination to the post in the Republican primary on June 4 against Rep. Larry Scott (R-62).

When a seat in the legislature is vacated, county commissions from within that district vote to recommend a candidate to the governor. In the case of Kernan vacating District 42, Eddy County nominated McCutcheon while Lea and Chaves both proposed Scott. McCutcheon, a former Eddy County Commissioner, was ultimately appointed and is hoping to win his first election to the seat in the November General Election. No Democrat nominee came forward for the primary.

Also covering parts of Eddy County, District 41 saw incumbent Sen. David Gallegos (R-41) uncontested in the primary, while former Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell was running against Chad Hamill for Senate District 32, which includes a small sliver of northern Eddy County near Artesia but is mostly in Chaves County.

Rep. Jim Townsend (R-54) was running uncontested for the GOP nomination to Senate District 34, after Sen. Ron Griggs (R-34) said he would not seek reelection.

For District 42, McCutcheon said the people of southeast New Mexico need an advocate for the oil and gas industry and the deep-red region’s conservative values including border security and the rights of gun owners. He questioned his opponent Scott’s record in the House since 2015, arguing Scott and other long-time Republican lawmakers proved ineffective at countering the agenda of New Mexico progressive Democrats.

Steven McCutcheon

“The race is about the direction of New Mexico, and looking at where the oil and gas industry is as opposed to where it was 10 years ago, where education was, where taxes were, we think those things really give us the advantage,” McCutcheon said. “Those guys have been there for several years, and they’ve proven to be ineffectual.”

Scott countered that he and other GOP leaders worked during the past decade of Democrat control of the House and Senate to counter bills that would limit economic development such as from the oil and gas industry, despite becoming an increasing minority.

“We’ve been in a very significant minority in all but two sessions during my 10 years of service. We’ve been very effective in the House playing defense,” Scott said. “You cannot advance conservative policy positions through a progressive legislature. It just doesn’t happen. We’ve held the line on those progressive policy positions in the senate. I believe I can have a better impact in the Senate.”

Candidates clash over Lujan Grisham affiliation

Despite being recommended to the governor by the majority of the counties represented by District 42, Scott said Lujan Grisham chose his opponent because Scott proved to be heavy adversary for the governor and her supporters during his time in the House.

State Rep. Larry Scott (R-62) introduced legislation in the 2023 New Mexico Legislature to provide a long-term fix for lost tax revenue in Carlsbad and Hobbs.

“The governor does not like me. The governor recognizes that I have stood squarely in the doorway of a number of her policy positions,” Scott said. “If she had an opportunity, which she did when they sent Mr. McCutcheon’s name came up, it was a no-brainer for her to select him over me.”

He contended the decision to appoint McCutcheon divided the conservative southeast region, diverting political resources away from campaigns against Democrat lawmakers and instead to the GOP primary for District 42.

“I believe it was a stroke of political genius on her part,” Scott said. “She pitted Republican resources against Republican resources that might have been otherwise focused on electing Republicans along the Rio Grande corridor which is where we need it.”

McCutcheon called Scott a hypocrite for seeking to capitalize on an appointment McCutcheon argued his opponent sought himself. McCutcheon said in his short time in the Senate, he has opposed the governor at ever turn, speaking out publicly against the state’s border policies, firearm reform and land management policies.

“Larry put in the for the exact same appointment. He was leaving a held representative seat when he was doing so,” McCutcheon said. “The governor may not have known who I was when she allowed me to fill that seat, but she knows who I am now. I stand for nothing that the governor stands for.”

Oil and gas, border safety top candidate agendas

New Mexico’s nation-leading oil and gas industry provided more than $13 million in state revenue in the last fiscal year, and continues provide a significant portion of the state’s economy with the industry based in southeast New Mexico and partially in District 42.

McCutcheon said its essential for the person elected to the seat to not only tell the story of oil and gas in the region, but also bring legislation to proactively encourage continued expansion in fossil fuel production.

He said the party must move past “playing defense” and create a platform that could flip seats and cut down on the Democrat majority.

District 5 Eddy Board of County Commissioner Susan Crockett (left) and District 4 Commissioner Steven McCutcheon listen during a discussion during a March 5 commission meeting.

“I think we’re really sick of playing defense. As Republicans, we must be better. We must have better arguments. We have to create a vision that people hang on to,” McCutcheon said. “We’re going to jump out and win seats and promote meaningful legislation for the people of New Mexico.”

Scott, an engineer with decades of experience in the oil and gas industry questioned McCutcheon’s knowledge of how fossil fuels are produced in southeast New Mexico. Scott said he would be the better of the two to continue pushing the fossil fuel narrative in the Senate and win support from across the aisle.

New Mexico Rep. Larry Scott (District 62) speaks Aug. 7 at a public meeting on the state's methane strategy in Carlsbad.

“I don’t believe he has the expertise in the petroleum industry to make the same considered arguments that I can make with respect to energy and its impact on our everyday lives,” Scott said. “I hope to be able to make reasoned arguments, thoughtful arguments on every piece of legislation that comes through that chamber. I hope to sway opposition over to my side using those arguments. Politics is the art of the possible.”

Both candidates advocated for more authority to local school districts and reforming New Mexico’s tax law to send more money to local municipalities, while contending the State should do more to address crime they said was tied to immigration from the U.S.-Mexico Border.

Although District 42 does not contain any part of the international border which stretches through part of southwest New Mexico, Scott and McCutcheon argued drug traffickers and other offenders allegedly originating at the border were flowing into the southeast corner of New Mexico.

“I will be the first Republican in 10 years to file comprehensive border security,” McCutcheon said. They’ve (GOP lawmakers) failed to do that. People know how important the border is.”

Scott said Republicans will make a strong push in the upcoming special session to seek policies he said would be stronger in deterring crime at the border, work he said he would continue if elected to the Senate.

“I hope there are a few things we can do with respect to border security in this July special session,” Scott said.

