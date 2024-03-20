Scott Keith, who ran the Lansing Center, Jackson field, resigns

LANSING — Scott Keith, known for being at the helm for some of Lansing’s biggest events and venues, announced his resignation Wednesday as president and CEO of the Lansing Entertainment & Public Facilities Authority.

Keith, the longest-tenured leader in LEPFA's history, is leaving after 14 years at the helm — and 23 with the organization — for South Carolina to become general manager of the North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston Performing Arts Center and Charleston Area Convention Center with ASM Global, according to a LEPFA release.

His departure is effective April 12.

Scott Keith

“It has been my privilege to serve as the president and CEO of LEPFA since 2010, and I have been blessed with the opportunity to work with a team of talented and dedicated teammates and colleagues,” Keith said. “I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments we have all achieved together during my tenure here.

“I am confident that the Authority will continue to thrive under the capable leadership of my successor,” he added.

A nine-member board of commissioners and three ex-officio commissioners under the city of Lansing’s administration guides LEPFA. Commissioners will spend the next few weeks transitioning, as well as searching for Keith’s replacement.

“Scott has been a tremendous asset to my administration,” Mayor Andy Schor said in the release. “His years leading LEPFA brought a depth of knowledge and experience that I have often relied upon as we worked together to mark Lansing for events, conventions and activities. I wish him and his family well as they start this new chapter.”

Keith's accomplishments, according to the release, include increasing revenues 35% since 2010 at LEPFA’s managed properties, which include Lansing Center and Jackson Field, and successfully taking control of Silver Bells in the City.

Keith joined LEPFA as operations manager in 2001 and became vice president of operations in 2005. Over the years, he has been involved with United Way, Rotary Club of Lansing and the Lansing Arts & Culture and Choose Lansing Lodging committees, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: LEPFA president and CEO, Scott Keith, announces resignation