Scott County area firefighter loses life while responding to wildfire

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Scott County resident and part-time firefighter passed away on Saturday while fighting a wildfire near Garland Drive in the county, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VADOF) announced in a release Sunday.

The Virginia Department of Forestry identified the firefighter as James Ward.

Ward reportedly collapsed while working with a hand crew and was then taken to Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee where he did not recover, the release said.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share such sad news on this Easter afternoon,” said State Forester Rob Farrell. “Please keep James’ loved ones and his firefighter family in your thoughts and prayers. And remember, everything you do to prevent wildfires helps protect our brave first responders.”

The department said the firefighter had worked with the Virginia Department of Forestry for 26 years. Ward leaves behind his wife and son, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is currently still under investigation and was contained on Saturday.

Over the last two days, VADOF firefighters suppressed more than 30 wildfires that have burned approximately 1,000 acres in Southwest Virginia, the release said.

