Scott, Bishop bill receives support from Georgia Department of Natural Resources

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., recently received a letter of support from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for the bipartisan H.R. 8182 legislation, the Ocmulgee Mounds Park and Preserve Establishment Act, which was co-led in the House of Representatives by Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, D-Ga.

"On behalf of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, I am writing to express our support for the expansion of hunting and fishing opportunities afforded in the Ocmulgee Mounds National Park and Preserve Establishment Act," the letter from DNR reads. "As an agency committed to the stewardship of Georgia's rich natural, historic, and cultural resources, we find that the provisions outlined in this act align with our mission and strategic goals."

"Preserving hunting and fishing rights was a key priority in this legislation so that the park and preserve can be enjoyed by generations of Georgians to come," Scott said. "I appreciate GADNR's support of this bipartisan effort to establish this historic land as Georgia's first national park."

“GADNR’s letter of support is an important step forward for Rep. Scott and I in our efforts to create Georgia’s first national park,” Bishop said. “Our state and local partners will be vital to our success in preserving these rich cultural and natural resources.”

Reps. Scott and Bishop, along with Sens. Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, introduced the bipartisan, bicameral Ocmulgee Mounds Park and Preserve Establishment Act, which would establish Ocmulgee Mounds and surrounding areas in middle Georgia as a National Park and Preserve.

The House bill is cosponsored by 11 other members of Georgia’s Congressional Delegation: Reps. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, Drew Ferguson, Henry C. “Hank” Johnson, Nikema Williams, Rich McCormick, Lucy McBath, Mike Collins, Barry Loudermilk, Rick Allen, David Scott and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“The Department of Natural Resources has been an invaluable partner in the conservation of the Ocmulgee Corridor and in achieving our shared goals of expanding, managing, and protecting public hunting and fishing access in middle Georgia," Macon-Bibb County Mayor Pro Tempore and Executive Director of the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative Seth C. Clark said. "We’re grateful for their service and their support and look forward to working with them to create Georgia’s first National Park and Preserve.”