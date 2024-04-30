Scott appoints Saunders interim secretary of education after failing Senate confirmation

The Vermont Senate rejected Gov. Phil Scott's pick for secretary of education.

Zoie Saunders had been a controversial candidate to lead the state's public school system since Scott made the announcement on March 22. Unlike her predecessors, Saunders had never served as a teacher, principal or superintendent before and had only worked in a public school system for a few months. The Florida educator also had been criticized by state education groups supporting public schools for her extensive work in forwarding the charter school movement.

Saunders began work officially on April 15 even without Senate confirmation, which isn't unusual. What is unusual, and historic for Vermont, is the Legislature voting down a secretary appointee. The Senate vote on April 30, which needed a majority, was 19 against and 9 for, with 2 not casting a vote due to absence and a health resignation.

Zoie Saunders

"It was of utmost importance to me to ensure a fair confirmation process and I believe we accomplished that. It's never easy to stand between an enthusiastic candidate and a powerful administrative position," Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Baruth, D-Chittenden, wrote in a statement. "But statute confers this responsibility on our chamber for a reason: agency secretaries wield vast authority – in this case over our entire educational system – and having another set of eyes on these nominations contributes to a more careful, deliberate approach."

Baruth noted the historical relevance of voting down a governor appointee.

"Ninety-nine times out of a hundred the Senate heartily endorses the appointee, but in this case a majority of the Senate found Zoie Saunders' resume a mismatch with the current moment. I personally wish her well, and I'm sure in that I speak for the Senate," he wrote.

Governor appoints Saunders as interim secretary of education after defeat

After failing to win confirmation, Scott appointed Saunders as interim secretary of education, a position that requires no Senate approval.

“Following today’s Senate vote, pursuant to my constitutional authority to fill vacancies, I have named Zoie Interim Secretary of Education," Scott said in a statement.

Speaking of Saunders' credentials, Scott said she is the person needed to lead Vermont's education system in this moment.

“To help make our public education system the best in the country, our Agency of Education needs a dynamic, intelligent and compassionate leader. After the State Board of Education narrowed the long list of candidates to three, I was pleased to choose Zoie to be that leader. She brings experience managing complex educational challenges, improving academic outcomes, and building consensus on educational priorities, which we need now more than ever," he said.

Zoie Saunders addresses the public and press on March 22, 2024 after being named Vermont's new Secretary of Education, effective April 15. This image is a still shot from the event that was also broadcast on Facebook.

The governor directly addressed the criticism Saunders has faced since her appointment and said her composure during this time makes him even more sure of her capabilities.

"Zoie’s professionalism, grace, and class throughout this process, despite the unfair, ill-informed treatment, has been truly remarkable and honorable. I’m very proud of her and how she has handled these hurtful, false attacks, which makes me and my entire team more confident than ever that she is the right person for the job," he said.

Scott shared that Saunders has already begun work to improve Vermont's public education system and shared her 100-day plan.

