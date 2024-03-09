Scotland's papers: Gaza funding row and assault near school

Recommended Stories
- Yahoo Entertainment
Oscars 2024: What to know about Hollywood's biggest night
Everything to know about the Oscars, including the night's nominees and possible first-time winners.
- Yahoo Life
Why living near green spaces is good for you — and other health news to know
What to know about the latest health news.
- Engadget
Sam Altman is back on the OpenAI board. We still don’t know why he was fired.
In addition to Altman, OpenAI's new board now consists of three new members including a former Meta executive.
- Yahoo Sports
Mookie Betts' first game as Dodgers' 'permanent' shortstop includes mishandled ball, failed turn
Mookie Betts has made 16 appearances at shortstop in his 10-year career.
- Engadget
Joe Biden says he would sign bill that would force a sale or ban of TikTok
TikTok’s future is looking increasingly uncertain as President Joe Biden has now come out in support of the measure, one day after it cleared its first legislative hurdle in the House.
- Yahoo Tech
Who knew you could grab Wyze's latest smart-home cam for just $26 at Amazon?
This top-rated weatherproof model rivals Nest and Ring — for a lot less.
- Yahoo Sports
2024 Fantasy baseball rankings: Outfielders
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
- Yahoo Sports
2024 Fantasy baseball rankings: Third basemen
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
- Yahoo Sports
2024 Fantasy baseball rankings
The fantasy baseball season is almost here. Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
- Yahoo Personal Finance
Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Card review: A high-earning card designed for frequent travelers
Wells Fargo's newest card is ideal for jetsetters or frequent business travelers. See what it earns and how to redeem points.
- TechCrunch
Two former CloudKitchens execs are tackling Mexico's solar power lag
For a country with some very sunny regions, Mexico has strikingly little solar power. German government incentives have helped, but there’s more to the story than that. In Mexico, the solar market is still nascent, which means customers are not very familiar with the technology and the market remains highly fragmented.
- Engadget
Microsoft's Copilot now blocks some prompts that generated violent and sexual images
Microsoft has blocked certain prompts in Copilot after it emerged the AI was generating violent imagery based on them.
- Yahoo Sports
Paris Olympics announces scaled-down Opening Ceremony on the Seine River
The 2024 Summer Games will open with a flotilla of athletes on the Seine River, but the spectacle will be somewhat less than originally promised.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
This bestselling clear stadium bag will help you breeze through security, and it's on sale for $10
Throw it over your shoulder, use it as a cross-body — either way, it might be your ticket for a hassle-free entrance at major venues.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
The 25+ best Walmart deals this weekend — save up to 80% on laptops, vacuums, home essentials and more
Among the best discounts: a Samsung Galaxy tablet for under $100, a fan-favorite air purifier for $140 off and an Emeril-endorsed air fryer marked down to its lowest price yet.
- Yahoo Sports
Stephen Curry's MRI reportedly shows ankle sprain; Warriors star not expected to miss much time
Curry could potentially return after a few games.
- Yahoo Finance
Stock market today: Stock rally stalls after jobs report, Nvidia sinks 5%
All eyes are on the crucial monthly jobs report that could shift the needle on the timing of interest rate cuts.
- Yahoo News
Who is Michael Whatley, the Trump ally replacing Ronna McDaniel as RNC chair?
The Republican National Committee (RNC) voted Friday to make former president Donald Trump's ally, Michael Whatley, its new chair. Yahoo News explains who he is, along with other new leadership voted in by the RNC.
- Yahoo Personal Finance
Want to build an ADU or in-law suite? Here's how to finance it.
An ADU, or accessible dwelling unit, is a second housing structure on your property. Learn about the types of ADUs you can build and how to finance the project.
- Autoblog
Watch what bullets the Tesla Cybertruck can (and can't) stop
Electric wheelchair builder and YouTube phone durability tester JerryRigEverything tests several calibers against the Tesla's outer skin. See which ones get through.