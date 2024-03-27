Scotch Plains-Fanwood taps Westfield educator as new high school principal

The Scotch Plains-Fanwood Board of Education and Superintendent Joan Mast announced Warren Hynes has been named the new Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School principal.

Hynes will begin in the role when Principal David Heisey retires at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Hynes brings two decades of teaching and leadership experience, including from his current position as the assistant principal at Westfield High School.

“We warmly welcome Dr. Hynes to Scotch Plains-Fanwood Public Schools and are excited to have found a leader who is talented, passionate, and ready to serve our high school community,” Mast said in a news release. “Throughout the selection process, we grew more and more confident that Dr. Hynes shares the values and vision that make our schools a special place for teachers, staff, students, and their families.”

The Board of Education unanimously approved Hynes' hiring at its meeting on March 21. The search for a new principal began earlier this year when Heisey announced that he would retire after 25 years as principal of the school.

“We are tremendously grateful to Dr. Heisey for dedicating his career to the students and families of Scotch Plains-Fanwood,” Mast said in the news release. “We wish him the best in retirement and will always remember and value his contributions to SPFHS.”

Hynes was selected from a pool of 42 applicants and went through interviews with various district, school, and community stakeholders, including parents, students, staff, and teachers who gave feedback on the qualities and characteristics they wanted to see in the next principal.

“It is my privilege and honor to join the Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School community,” Hynes said in the news release. “I can’t wait to begin the exciting work of collaborating with students, teachers, staff, families, and the Scotch Plains and Fanwood communities to continue elevating the educational opportunities that the district is known for.”

Hynes holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a master’s degree in American Studies from the University of Massachusetts Boston, a post-master's degree in educational leadership from Montclair State University, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Seton Hall University. In May 2023, he successfully defended his dissertation that explored how student-centered inquiry using media literacy tools can influence the conclusions students draw about race in the United States.

Beginning his career as a newspaper reporter and columnist, Hynes also taught various English and journalism classes at Westfield High School before moving into the assistant principal role in 2018. He has also served as acting supervisor of English Language Arts for Westfield’s two middle schools and high school.

As assistant principal, he took on a number of leadership roles and served on various committees, including the curriculum review committee, diversity equity inclusion committee, strategic planning committee, environmental committee, pandemic response team, and Helping Hands committee to support members of the school community in financial need.

As well as supporting the school’s day-to-day operations, Hynes led professional development and schoolwide dialogues on diversity, equity, and inclusion and racial literacy. He supported and oversaw peer tutoring programs and community service initiatives. In 2018, he was awarded the Distinguished Teacher of the Year Award.

Mast said Hynes places an emphasis on student-centered learning, is a strong communicator, is knowledgeable on ChatGPT and maintaining academic integrity in the world of artificial intelligence, and is cognizant of mental health issues.

