Scorpion Stung Man In His Testicles While He Slept At Las Vegas Hotel

A California man is suing a luxury resort in Las Vegas after claiming that a scorpion stung his testicles while asleep at the hotel.

Michael Farchi told Las Vegas news station KLAS on Monday that he found a “scorpion hanging” on his underwear after waking up to “a lot of pain” during a stay at The Venetian late last year.

Farchi said he was sleeping when it suddenly “felt like somebody stabbing me in my private area” while he was in bed at the hotel on Dec. 26.

He said he “didn’t even ask” the hotel how the arachnid got into his room, adding, “It was just under my cover.”

Farchi elaborated on the scorpion sting and said he was stung “at least three or four times” in a separate interview with Los Angeles news station KABC on Monday.

“I woke up with sharp pain in my private area,” he said. “Didn’t know what it was. I reached my hand to see what was happening under the covers and got another sharp pain.”

Farchi and his family checked out of The Venetian the next day, and the hotel paid for his room, KLAS reported.

The Las Vegas news station also said that Farchi filed a medical incident report with the hotel, noting that he was diagnosed with a scorpion sting at a local hospital after being “bitten by a scorpion on my groin/testicles.”

The Venetian didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. Officials for the hotel told KLAS that “the resort has protocols for all incidents and we can confirm they were followed in this incident.”

Scorpions typically hide during the day and are active at night, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Though less than 10% of scorpion stings cause systemic symptoms — such as fever, body aches, or fatigue — those that do can be life-threatening, according to the National Library of Medicine.

