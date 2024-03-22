The Scorecard: Jack Golhke and No. 14 Oakland stun No. 3 Kentucky in bracket buster

The Bracket Buster: No. 3 Kentucky eliminated





Jack Golhke is the name that busted millions upon millions of brackets. Golhke and No. 14 Oakland. The 6-foot-3 guard scored 32 points off the bench, including 10 3-pointers. Kentucky just couldn’t touch him.

Kentucky was reportedly the sixth most popular pick for national champions. The 80-76 loss was reportedly only predicted by 16,000 people.

Oakland moves on to the second round, where they will face another Cinderella story: the NC State Wolfpack.

The No. 11 Wolfpack have all the momentum. We told you they won five straight to take the ACC championship, right? Make it six straight. NC State upset No. 6 Texas Tech, 80-67.

I’m no Joe Lunardi, but if you’re gonna tune into a second-round game, my money would be on that one.

There were doubts about No. 4 Kansas, with an injury to star Kevin McCullar, but the Jayhawks pulled it off. It was close, 93-89, but the Jayhawks held on to beat Samford.

It wasn’t a good day for No. 6 seeds, but a great day for No. 11’s. No. 11 Oregon upset No. 6 South Carolina, 87-73, while No. 11 Duquesne upset No. 6 BYU for their first NCAA tournament win in 55 years.

After a bloody first day, less than 0.00038 percent of brackets remain perfect (Yahoo! Sports says 116 actual brackets), including the bracket belonging to the Atlanta Falcons’ Bijan Robinson. We started day 1 with 22.12 million brackets.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa land a hot-shooting opponent

In the women’s bracket, 16-seed Holy Cross made easy work of UT Martin, 72-45. Holy Cross senior Cara McCormack scored a career-high of 23 points, leading the Crusaders to face none other than Caitlin Clark and No. 1-seed Iowa on Saturday.

The Arizona Wildcats beat the Auburn Tigers, 69-59. That finalized the First Four on the women’s side of things. The first round tips off at 11:30 a.m. ET.

