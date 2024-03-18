The Scorecard: Houston, Purdue, and UNC fall on Saturday. Madness continues with NC State’s ACC win.

Top 5 ranked teams remain volatile, at best.





What a wild, wild Saturday it was. No. 1 Houston, No. 3 Purdue, and No. 4 UNC each took a hard fall in their respective conference tournaments on Saturday. Houston was bested by No. 7 Iowa for the Big 12 championship, Purdue lost a nail-biter (76-75 in overtime) to Wisconsin for the Big Ten. And UNC was unseated by No. 10 NC State, who won all five games of their ACC tournament run.

If anyone is counting, that’s three of the four projected No. 1 seeds.

That leaves No. 2 UConn ... you know, the defending national champs, who are now eyeing the No. 1 overall seed when their name is called later today.

Among other notable wins: the New Mexico Lobos won the Mountain West, Oregon won the final PAC-12 tournament and Temple took down Florida Atlantic in the AAC. It was not a good Saturday for bubble teams.

That includes teams like the South Carolina Gamecocks, who are tournament hopeful, but after their quarterfinals loss to Auburn in the SEC tournament, their fate is up to the selection committee.

Now we just wait and see. Selection Sunday kicks off today at 6:00 p.m. ET, or 4:00 p.m. PT.

