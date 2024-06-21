Scorching heat in store for Cincinnati Pride parade and festival; storms to return Sunday

It's going to be a scorching hot weekend in Greater Cincinnati.

A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington remains in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Hamilton, Clermont, Butler, and Warren counties in Ohio, Campbell, Kenton, and Boone counties in Kentucky, and Dearborn, Franklin, Switzerland, and Ohio counties in Indiana are under the advisory.

According to the National Weather Service, expect a prolonged period of dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 100 degrees. Friday's highs will be in the lower to mid-90s, with afternoon dewpoints generally in the mid- to upper 60s.

Hot and humid conditions will continue for Saturday's Cincinnati Pride parade and festival. Saturday may be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid-90s.

The weather service advises that individuals take extra precautions outside as hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and limit strenuous activities to the early morning and evening. Also, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take action if you start to see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

A cold front will move through the area Sunday, bringing the next chance for showers and storms. A hazardous weather outlook calls for a few strong to severe storms, with damaging wind and large hail being the primary threats.

Slightly cooler and drier air will filter in on Monday. Much warmer and humid air will quickly return by late Tuesday.

An air quality alert issued by the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has also been extended through midnight Friday.

The agency expects to see levels of ozone in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range on the Air Quality Index through the start of the weekend. Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, and Warren counties in Ohio, Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties in Kentucky, and Dearborn County in Indiana are under the alert.

[4:25 AM] Another day with heat indices around 100F for much of the area with Air Quality Alerts out. Visit https://t.co/HTL8SR8Ioh for more details. pic.twitter.com/N4MEX9fweq — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 21, 2024

Detailed 7-day weather forecast for Cincinnati

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 103. Calm wind.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Calm wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming southwest at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 and 5 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 8 p.m. It will be mostly clear, with a low around 70. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Wednesday: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 91. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Source: National Weather Service at Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Weather: Heat advisory continues for Cincinnati Pride parade, festival