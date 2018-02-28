Scientists uncover a signal sent out by the first stars in the universe

For millions of years after the Big Bang, the universe was a cold place filled with hydrogen and helium created at the dawn of the universe.

And then, suddenly, there was light.

For the first time, a team of astronomers think they've detected a signal from some of the first stars that formed less than 180 million years after the Big Bang.

Two new studies published in the journal Nature this week detail new evidence about when those stars formed after the Big Bang.

The new work also opens up questions about those early eons after the universe came to be, and may even reveal cracks in our understanding of physics.

The researchers behind the new work didn't directly see those first stars bursting into being, but they did detect a faint signal showing hydrogen gas interacting with those first stars, effectively allowing the gas to be seen at various radio frequencies.

A timeline of the universe. More

Image: N.R.Fuller, National Science Foundation

"Finding this miniscule signal has opened a new window on the early universe,” astronomer Judd Bowman of the University of Arizona, and lead author of one of the new studies said in a statement.

"Telescopes cannot see far enough to directly image such ancient stars, but we've seen when they turned on in radio waves arriving from space," he said.

How they did it

Bowman and his team made these measurements thanks to a small radio antenna in Australia, called EDGES, which was able to detect the faint signals from the first stars because of its remote location, far from radio signals created by humans.

What Bowman and his colleagues saw in the data appeared to confirm that those first stars formed just 180 million years after the Big Bang.

The appearance of the radio waves also seems to match the way that signal is expected to look, according to theoretical models, the study says.

“The signature of this absorption feature is uniquely associated with the first stars,” Haystack Observatory director Colin Lonsdale, who is not an author of the study but does work on instrumentation that enabled it, said in a statement.

“Those stars are the most plausible source of radiation that would produce this signal.”

The research team initially looked for the signal in a different radio wavelength, and when it wasn't found, they moved to another wavelength, where they did find that tell-tale signal created by hydrogen.

Breaking physics as we know it

The new research could also have some bearing on how we understand dark matter — the mysterious form of matter that hasn't been directly observed but seems to dominate 85 percent of the matter in our universe.

In theory, dark matter shouldn't interact with regular matter, but the new study shows evidence that the hydrogen that dominated the early universe was actually much colder than expected, possibly implying that dark matter could have interacted with that early gas.

In short, the new dark matter conclusions — detailed by Tel Aviv University astronomer Rennan Barkana in a separate study — could break physics as we understand it, if validated.

"So far we detected dark matter only through its gravitational effect on visible matter (stars and gas). The existence of some other coupling would indicate new physics and help decipher the enigmatic nature of dark matter," Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics astrophysicist Avi Loeb said via email.