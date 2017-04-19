Scientists Observe Climate Change-Driven 'River Piracy'

Over the course of just a few days last spring, a river fed by a melting glacier in Canada’s Yukon region completely changed course — an unprecedented event that scientists say is the first case of “river piracy” observed over such short period of time. The culprit? Greenhouse gas-driven climate change.

“Geologists have seen river piracy, but nobody to our knowledge has documented it happening in our lifetime. People had looked at the geological record — thousands or millions of years ago — not the 21st century, where it’s happening under our noses,” Dan Shugar, a geoscientist at the University of Washington Tacoma, and lead author of a study detailing the observations, said in a statement. “So far, a lot of the scientific work surrounding glaciers and climate change has been focused on sea-level rise. Our study shows there may be other underappreciated, unanticipated effects of glacial retreat.”

While studying the Slims River — which, for hundreds of years, was fed by meltwater from Kaskawulsh Glacier in northern Canada and which, in turn, fed the Kluane Lake in Yukon — Shugar and his colleagues discovered an abrupt drop in water levels over four days, from May 26 to 29. By late summer, they found that there was barely any water flowing in the river.

Photo: Dan Shugar/University of Washington Tacoma

Further observations revealed something even more surprising. Much of the meltwater that flowed into the Bering Sea via the Slims River had been, as a result of the glacier’s receding toe, redirected south toward the Gulf of Alaska. As a result, even as the Slims River dried up, the south-flowing Alsek River, a popular whitewater rafting river that is a UNESCO world heritage site, began running higher.

Photo: European Space Agency

Until now, scientists thought that such “river piracy” phenomenon, wherein the waters of one stream are diverted into another one, only took place over a period of centuries, not days.