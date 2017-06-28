Scientists Can Now Read Your Thoughts With a Brain Scan

From Popular Mechanics

Your innermost thoughts might not be so secret after all. At least, if you're thinking them inside an MRI machine.

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University developed an algorithm that can decode a person's thoughts using data from a brain scan. The researchers used this algorithm to gain insights into how our brains work and form complex topics.

Our thoughts can range from simple to highly complex. A simple thought might just consist of a single concept, like "store," or a more complex group of concepts, like "I went to the store last Saturday in the rain." Research shows that the brain breaks down these complex thoughts into smaller pieces, each corresponding to a different aspect of the thought.

Essentially, the brain uses an alphabet of around 42 different elements, each referring to a specific concept like size, color, or location. The brain combines those together to form complex thoughts.

Each of the "letters" in the brain's alphabet is handled by a different part of the brain, so by studying brain activity with an MRI machine it's possible to determine what a person is thinking about.

The researchers developed an algorithm to do exactly that, though they didn't put it to work literally reading minds. Instead, they gave it MRI scans and their corresponding thoughts, and the algorithm would then predict what a completely different thought would look like in the MRI. In the study, it managed to do this with an 87 percent accuracy. And while this tech was not used to attempt to read actual minds, it seems likely that it could.

Nobody is going to use this tech to secretly read your mind anytime soon. But neuroscientists should be excited about this glimpse into the inner workings of our own brains. This study goes a long way toward figuring out how we think, which helps to solve one of the many mysteries of our own minds.

Source: Carnegie Mellon University

