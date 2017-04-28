Scientists Deliver Insulin Using LEDs and a Smartphone

From Popular Mechanics

Currently, a diabetic needs to routinely self-administer painful shots to keep their insulin levels maintained. This is a difficult procedure that can also carry a risk of infection. But thanks to a new approach by a team of scientists, in the future it may be as easy as pushing a button on a smartphone.

Chinese researchers experimenting with mice have developed a method that uses engineered cells and a smartphone-controlled LED light to inject insulin. The researchers took human cells and genetically engineered them to produce insulin before implanting them in the mice. The cells are designed to respond to a specific wavelength of red LED light through a relatively new process called optogenetics.

Optogenetic techniques allow researchers to essentially turn genes on and off by exposing the cells to light. In this case, red LED light triggers the insulin-producing genes in the modified cells. The researchers then connected the LED to a smartphone app and were able to produce insulin at the touch of a button.

The whole contraption fits on the mouse's back, and the researchers can control the frequency and intensity of the light to precisely control how much insulin is delivered. According to their paper, it takes about 15 days to reach normal insulin levels in their test subjects.

But the success of this technique in mice doesn't mean it will be ready for humans any time soon. . Even then, using light and engineered cells may not be the best way to deliver insulin. By the time human trials are feasible, completely different approaches may have overtaken its potential.

Still, this success demonstrates the potential of optogenetics for treating a wide variety of ailments. It's easy to imagine an LED bracelet combined with some engineered cells, or even an implant, as a preferred long-term drug delivery method. For a brand new technique like optogenetics, any success, even in mice, is promising.

Source: MIT Technology Review

