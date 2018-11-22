Scientists Have Created The First Simulation Of A Black Hole And Have Brought Sagittarius A To Virtual Life

Scientists have created a virtual reality simulation of black hole Sagittarius A. More

For the first time, scientists have created a virtual reality simulation of the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A that lurks right in the center of the Milky Way. Researchers from the Netherlands and Goethe University, and Germany and Radboud University were able to perform this feat by taking astrophysical models of the black hole so they could turn these into images that, when compiled, formed a perfect 360 degree virtual reality simulation of Sagittarius A.

As Phys.org reported, the simulation of Sagittarius A can be enjoyed on VR consoles and the scientists who created it believe that it may prove enormously useful for learning more about black holes.

Jordy Davelaar, one of the authors of the new study on Sagittarius A, explained that because actually heading to a black hole and examining it right now is an impossibility, the creation of a black hole in virtual reality is the next best thing for scientists.

