Scientists say 'prelude' to the sixth mass extinction is happening right now

When plant and animal species go extinct, it's usually a clear sign that humans have messed up. We've over-hunted, destroyed habitats, polluted waterways, and altered the climate by burning fossil fuels, wiping species off the planet for good.

We tend to study extinctions to understand just how much we have disrupted the planet's ecosystems. But in a new scientific study published on Monday, scientists said we're not paying nearly enough attention to the "prelude" to global extinction — as in, the dwindling population sizes and ranges of existing species that can be a warning sign of a bigger extinction event to come.

As with extinctions, these declines have serious consequences for the natural systems we all depend on for clean air and water, food, and shelter.

"This is the case of a biological annihilation occurring globally, even if the species these populations belong to are still present somewhere on Earth," Rodolfo Dirzo, the study's co-author and a biology professor at the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment, said in a press release.

TROPICAL FOREST LOGGING HAS CONTRIBUTED TO POPULATION DECLINES IN MANY ANIMALS, INCLUDING THE BORNEAN GIBBON, KNOWN FOR ITS WHOOPING CALL.

Image: GERARDO CEBALLOS/UNAM

For their analysis, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Dirzo and his colleagues mapped the ranges of 27,600 species of birds, amphibians, mammals, and reptiles worldwide. The sample represents nearly half of all known land-based vertebrate species.

Scientists estimated that, of these species, nearly one-third of the vertebrates are declining in population size and range. Shrinking ranges mean animals — especially migratory species — have less room to hunt, breed, and hunker down.

As ranges decline, population numbers also dwindle, pushing a species closer to the edge of extinction.

Tropical regions saw the greatest number of decreasing species, particularly in south and southeast Asia. In Thailand and Myanmar, for instance, illegal hunting and logging of rosewood trees has drastically reduced the population of Indochinese tigers. Indonesia's Sumatran orangutan has lost roughly 60 percent of its habitat as farmers burn and drain swamp forests to produce palm oil.

Temperate regions had similar or higher proportions of decreasing species compared to tropical regions, according to the study.

