Science and tech bond bill also benefits tourism, rural communities

On the first of the month, Gov. Maura T. Healey filed a $2.8 billion bond bill that trends heavily to supporting the scientific and technical industries in the state, earmarking $1.75 billion to renew certain science and tech based programs and another $1 billion to foster new ones.

Anne Gobi,, the state's director of Rural Affairs, praises the governor's $2.8 billion life sciences and tech bond bill filed March 1 that allocates $100 million for rural communities.

Also included in the proposal, but attracting less fanfare, is $100 million in funding to support the state’s rural communities, which number at 181 and represent more than half of the state’s 351 municipalities. Another $40 million is earmarked for destination development to enhance travel and tourism in the state.

The bond bill also earmarks $100 million for the state’s coastal communities to develop Seaport Marine Economies and $50 million to develop the state’s cultural facilities fomenting artists in residence programs and establishing the role of State Poet Laureate, its first.

The proposal would continue the state’s investment in life sciences, launched under former Gov. Deval Patrick and continued through the succeeding Baker/Polito Administration, with a 10-year reauthorization. It also includes a new, 10-year investment in climate technology to fuel the Massachusetts’ clean energy sector of the global economy in the fight against climate change.

Keeping Massachusetts on the cutting edge of life sciences, climate technology

“The Mass Leads Act invests in every sector of our economy to help businesses and workers succeed in every region of our state — now and for a generation to come,” said Healey in prepared remarks as she announced the proposed bond bill during a visit to the GreenTown Labs in Somerville.

The aim, said Healey, is to ensure Massachusetts maintains its competitive edge on the global stage in science and technology while it strengthens the state’s economy through supporting workforce development.

“Every decision in this package was made through a lens of equity, affordability and competitiveness, and we look forward to working with our legislative partners to deliver for Massachusetts,” Healey said. Other measures in the proposal would support small businesses, rural communities and arts and culture.

“The governor realized the importance of getting more funding into rural areas,” said Anne Gobi, the state’s director of Rural Affairs, a new position created by the Healey/Driscoll Administration to address the distinct needs of the state’s smaller communities. “I’m thrilled.”

Paid out over 10 years in $20 million installments, the funds would be administered through the state’s Community One Stop for Growth, an umbrella organization that houses a dozen community development programs. Applicants can complete and file their proposal paperwork for one grant for consideration simultaneously for all other programs for which they fit the criteria.

How does the bond bill benefit rural Massachusetts?

Included in One Stop is the Rural Development Fund, under the Executive Office of Economic Development. It is currently funded at $5 million, Gobi said, and it fielded $90 million in requests in 2023.

“Rural communities have no economic base to speak of and they rely on grants to come through, provide funding,” Gobi said, adding that while rural communities make good use of every dollar and know how to stretch funding, “the bump would be appreciated.”

"The Rural Policy Advisory Commission is very happy to see the increase in funding dedicated to the Rural and Small Town Fund," said Linda Dunlevy, executive director of the Franklin Regional Council of Governments. "The Healy Administration has shown a continuing recognition of the challenges faced by rural municipalities and is the first Administration to focus on the unique needs of rural communities and businesses."

Calling Massachusetts a “gorgeous state,” Gobi is careful to recognize the endemic issues in its rural stretches: The lack of cell service, the aging population, the loss of residents, the challenges with transportation and attracting and maintaining an educated and qualified work force.

“People do want to move to the country, but they want all the services and amenities they enjoyed in an urban setting,” Gobi said. The trick is to maintain a balance between privacy, the undeveloped, natural landscape and the needs and desires for amenities and services for residents.

The future of rural Massachusetts depends on bringing reliable cell service throughout, improving transportation, investing in the West-East rail that would link communities in the state and viewing development through a regional lens rather than a municipal one, she said.

She cited Shelburne Falls as an example. Shared by the towns of Buckland and Shelburne, it is declared a tourist destination.

“Buckland has a very cute, very small downtown, but it has a brewery, a great chef, people have access to the foods and beverages that they associated with urban centers,” Gobi said. There is no need, she pointed out, for its sister community to replicate those amenities. “There doesn’t have to be a four-star restaurant in every town.”

It’s a question, she said, of having a regional view.

The rural communities, Gobi said, also stand to benefit from the proposed investment in sciences and technology.

“Part of the bill supports the state’s life sciences initiative. MBI in Worcester is bursting at the seams. There’s no where to put businesses,” Gobi said. However, many surrounding communities have empty structures, storefronts and shops to house fledgling companies.

According to its website, MBI is the longest-running life sciences incubator in the state that helps emerging life sciences companies advance from concept to clinical trials, create jobs and promote economic development.

“There will be 40,000 new jobs created in the next year in the life sciences in our area,” Gobi said, adding it’s an opportunity for rural Massachusetts to participate in the next wave of economic opportunity and climate technology.

Proposed legislation dovetails with other bond bills filed by Healey

“Farmers have known before the general public accepted the concept about climate change. They have seen it, lived it,” Gobi said. That experience will help inform emerging sciences.

The proposal dovetails with the governor’s proposed $4 billion housing bond bill, a measure that would spur development of housing across the board from subsidized and low-income to middle-income starts in all Massachusetts communities. The measure takes special note to address seasonal housing issues in tourist destinations, the lack of starter homes and dwellings for seniors who wish to downsize yet stay in their communities.

Housing, Gobi noted, is related to all aspects of the state’s economic well-being.

The bond bills do not directly impact the state’s operating budget, proposed at $58.1 billion for fiscal year 2025 that starts July 1. That figure includes the $2 billion estimated revenue from the Fair Share Amendment passed by voters in 2022 that established a graduated tax in Massachusetts, increasing it by 4% for all earning over $1 million.

Legislative bond bills authorize the state to issue and sell bonds, in essence to borrow money to fund long-term projects and programs, usually involving the purchase, construction or maintenance of its infrastructure and permanent assets. The loans (and interest) are repaid through debt service, a portion of the state’s operating budget. In fiscal 2023, the state allocated $2.8 billion to debt service, according to the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center.

