The Science of Reading: The effort to improve outcomes for Nevada students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While educators debate the best practices for teaching children to read, experts say an investment in the “science of reading” could help Nevada’s “Read by Grade 3” bill achieve its titular goal.

“They aren’t building that stamina to read longer text, and then they’re not going to be prepared to navigate anything,” said Debbora Nightingdale, a tutor.

Nevada’s “Read by Grade 3” law was passed in July 2015. The bill aimed to establish “a statewide comprehensive system of early reading instruction and intervention aimed at accelerating the reading growth of students reading below grade level in kindergarten through third grade.” In 2019, Nevada’s legislature increased local funding for the program and expanded its scope to all elementary school grade levels, although in the process, it removed the mandatory retention requirement, which would require students to be held back should they not achieve a third-grade reading level at the end of that school year. That requirement was reintroduced and passed during the 2023 session of Nevada’s legislature but will not take effect until the 2028-2029 school year.

Despite the focus, Nightingdale said nearly half of the third-grade students she tutors are not at the appropriate reading level. “We’re not instilling those basic skills in elementary school,” she said.

Factors that play into those failures include an understanding of the inner workings of the human brain and how people learn. Amanda Carter, associate professor of literacy and reading at Nevada State College, said years of studies have given educators insight into those factors.

“To be able to read, we literally have to program our brains to be able to decode words,” Carter said, adding that she believes it’s time for the study of the way the brain processes words to cross over into the educational system.

“There’s not space for negotiation anymore,” she said, citing a 2020 article by Louisa Moats, entitled “Teaching Reading Is Rocket Science.” The article studies how children learn to read and why some don’t. It details the science of reading and the intricate processes that occur in the brain that allow children to process words.

Moats’ article concludes that the foundations of learning to read are phonological awareness, phonics, oral reading fluency, and spelling. In February, Governor Joe Lombardo released federal funding to expand learning opportunities for Nevada educators to focus on the science of reading. Carter said the new funding will help to equip those educators to become better reading teachers, but that work still needs to be done.

“We need more educational spaces that are following the science of reading,” Carter said. For their part, Clark County School Department officials said Nevada law dictates that principals must submit their “Read by Grade 3” literacy specialist staffing information. The English Language Arts curriculum introduced was detailed in a video released by the school district in September.

