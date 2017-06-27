Science groups ask Trump to retain advisory board integrity

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of science and engineering groups called on President Donald Trump on Tuesday to make sure that his review of the role of scientific advisory boards respects the importance of accurate scientific data.

The Washington Post reported last week that Trump's Environmental Protection Agency has told dozens of scientists that they will not continue advising the agency. A group of science organizations including the American Association for the Advancement of Science sent a letter to the White House that said the moves have "generated unease among the scientific community."

The science groups said federal agencies should ensure that they continue to get sound scientific and technical advice in accordance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act. The groups said they are also concerned about reports of scientific data being removed from federal government websites.

The groups said federal advisory committees are "an essential means for the government to have access to expert advice and ideas that reflect a broad spectrum of scientific disciplines." They said any changes to the committees should be based on issues that are relevant to science and technology and stakeholder interests.

The science groups include the American Chemical Society, American Meteorological Society, Crop Science Society of America and the Soil Science Society of America.

A request to the White House for comment was not immediately returned.