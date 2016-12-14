Science Gets Raw: Film Festival Celebrates Science Communication, Exploration, Giant Robots

Pascal Lee, co-producer of the documentary feature "Passage to Mars" and a NASA planetary scientist, with Maxx the giant robot at the Raw Science Film Festival. Rod Pyle

LOS ANGELES — Maxx the gigantic (and somewhat intimidating) robot wants you to get back into the theater. The premiere of a new film about the first colonists to travel to Mars is about to start, and when you must look up 3 feet (about 1 meter) to sheepishly nod to a giant robot, you do what you're told. And so began the Raw Science Film Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday (Dec. 10).

The event is the brainchild of Keri Kukral, the force behind the Raw Science website. The organization is devoted to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and STEAM (add in Art) education and the popularization of science across many venues, including online articles, slickly produced videos and live events such as this one. Kukral is a fascinating presence herself, having begun her career as a professional ballerina, then moving into medical technology development before founding Raw Science in 2013. It's a unique career trajectory.

The festival is a unique mix as well. Held on the lot of the 21st Century Fox movie studio, it is not so much a film festival as a celebration of innovation in science communication. The guest list included luminaries such as theoretical physicists Kip Thorne (who was an executive producer on the film "Interstellar") and Stephen Wolfram (an advisor on the recent film "Arrival" and developer of the science-visualization tool Mathematica), plus Naveen Jain (entrepreneur and co-founder of Moon Express, an effort to send a privately-funded probe to the moon), Philip Lubin (a professor of physics at the University of California, Santa Barbara) and Janet Ivey (founder of the hit children's TV series "Janet's Planet"), among others. [Strange Cinema: Space.com's Favorite Offbeat Space Movies]

The film festival dominated the first part of the day, featuring films notable for their interpretations of science aimed at a general audience. The screenings began with the space-based short film "Journey" by Radheya Jegatheva, a 17-year-old Australian student, artist, writer and now filmmaker with a gift for both prose and visual engagement. The piece is elegant, polished and deeply thoughtful.

The new film "Seat 25" was next. Set in about 2020, the feature-length story centers on a young woman who has won, via lottery, the final seat on the first flight to Mars, joining 24 other hand-picked passengers. The project that will send them to the Red Planet is led by a fictional character who is clearly a mash-up of Elon Musk of SpaceX and Bas Lansdorp of Mars One. The film was produced on a micro budget, but does not look it. The acting is first-rate, headlined by a sensitive performance by the doe-like Madeleine Cooke, and the film is ably directed by Nicholas Agnew. Joe Kaufman, the movie's director of photography, capably wrangled the cinematography. The film is well worth tracking down once released more widely.

